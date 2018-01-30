Meek Mill Makes $10K Donation To Colin Kaepernick [VIDEO]

Meek Mill has been in prison since late last year, but he still wants to try and make a difference from behind bars. According to TMZ, the rapper donated to Colin Kaepernick‘s $10k for 10 days initiative. Kapernick is fighting for social justice and has been partnering with many celebrities to donate money to charities.

Kapernick said, “Despite my brother’s current circumstances, he continues to stay involved and connected in the community of his hometown of Philly. I’ve spoken to Meek several times since his incarceration and during one of these calls, is when he pledged … we’re both donating $10,000 each for a combined $20,000 to Philadelphia’s Youth Service Inc.” We are so happy that Meek Mill is still trying to do his part.

