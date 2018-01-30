Survivor Soul Stroll
Survivor Soul Stroll 2018

Magic 95.9
Breast Cancer is a disease that affects the lives of thousands of families in the Baltimore area every year, especially in the African-American community. But here’s your chance to make a difference…

Join us (92Q, Magic 95.9, Praise 106.1, WOLB1010, Spirit 1400) at our second annual Survivor Soul Stroll to benefit breast cancer research and awareness. Walk in memory of a loved one, in support of a survivor or if you’re a survivor yourself. Whatever your walk is, we recognize it, and invite you to take a stroll as a community in an easy 2 mile walk along Baltimore’s Druid Hill Park.

WHAT: Survivor Soul Stroll

WHEN: June 9, 2018

WHERE: Druid Hill Park

STAY TUNE FOR MORE DETAILS!

Survivor Soul Stroll 2017

Survivor Soul Stroll 2017: As Seen Around Canton Waterfront Park

Survivor Soul Stroll 2017: As Seen Around Canton Waterfront Park

Survivor Soul Stroll 2017: As Seen Around Canton Waterfront Park

Baltimore celebrates the fight against breast cancer for our first annual Survivor Soul Stroll at Canton Waterfront Park.

