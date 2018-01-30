Survivor Soul Stroll 2018

Breast Cancer is a disease that affects the lives of thousands of families in the Baltimore area every year, especially in the African-American community. But here’s your chance to make a difference…
Join us (92Q, Magic 95.9, Praise 106.1, WOLB1010, Spirit 1400) at our second annual Survivor Soul Stroll to benefit breast cancer research and awareness. Walk in memory of a loved one, in support of a survivor or if you’re a survivor yourself. Whatever your walk is, we recognize it, and invite you to take a stroll as a community in an easy 2 mile walk along Baltimore’s Druid Hill Park.
WHAT: Survivor Soul Stroll
WHEN: June 9, 2018
WHERE: Druid Hill Park
STAY TUNE FOR MORE DETAILS!
Survivor Soul Stroll 2017: As Seen Around Canton Waterfront Park
42 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
1 of 42
2.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
2 of 42
3.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
3 of 42
4.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
4 of 42
5.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
5 of 42
6.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
6 of 42
7.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
7 of 42
8.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
8 of 42
9.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
9 of 42
10.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
10 of 42
11.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
11 of 42
12.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
12 of 42
13.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
13 of 42
14.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
14 of 42
15.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
15 of 42
16.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
16 of 42
17.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
17 of 42
18.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
18 of 42
19.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
19 of 42
20.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
20 of 42
21.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
21 of 42
22.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
22 of 42
23.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
23 of 42
24.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
24 of 42
25.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
25 of 42
26.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
26 of 42
27.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
27 of 42
28.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
28 of 42
29.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
29 of 42
30.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
30 of 42
31.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
31 of 42
32.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
32 of 42
33.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
33 of 42
34.
Source:Aliya Faust/Radio One
34 of 42
35.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
35 of 42
36.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
36 of 42
37.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
37 of 42
38.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
38 of 42
39.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
39 of 42
40.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
40 of 42
41.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
41 of 42
42.
Source:Keyah Boyd/Radio One
42 of 42