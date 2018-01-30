Black Girl Problems: Making White People Feel Comfy In Black Conversations

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/30/18- Ever find yourself in a situation where you’re having a conversation with your Black friends and your white friends want to join but they don’t know how to enter the conversation? If they do they usually say the wrong thing! Sherri experienced the same thing when she went to Kym’s son’s birthday party.

