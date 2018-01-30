Tom Brady Ends Interview After Host Called His Daughter An “Annoying Little Pissant”

Tom Brady doesn’t play when it comes to his children. According to People, the New England Patriots quarterback had to end an interview early with the “Kirk & Callahan Show”. They were discussing his “Tom vs. Time” documentary with host, Alex Reimer when he said something terrible about his 5-year-old daughter, Vivian.
Reimer said that his daughter was an, “annoying little pissant.” Brady immediately ended the call. He said, “You know, I tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect. I’ve always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear [the comments about my daughter], certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly does not deserve that.”
Brady isn’t sure if he will ever come on the show again and moments later Reimer was suspended for his comments. His focus now is winning the Super Bowl, but is still taken back by what was said. Do you think the host should be fired for the comments he made?
