The D.L. Hughley Show
Home > The D.L. Hughley Show

Sen. Cory Booker Explains The Normalization Of This Era

DLHS Staff
Leave a comment

President Donald Trump made comments about immigration explaining that he’d rather have people come from countries like the Netherlands and Norway insinuating that he’d want white people in the U.S over other races. DL talks with Sen. Cory Booker who put a cabinet secretary for the Homeland Security in her place about just how alarming the Presidents comments were.

“The problem is in this era we’ve normalized things that just one President ago or two three Presidents ago would have been absolutely outrageous. People would be losing their minds,” explained Booker. “So just understand what this was. This was a cabinet secretary for the United States Of America in charge of Homeland Security.”

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Sen. Cory Booker Explains The Normalization Of This Era

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Roland Martin’s ‘Real State Of Union:’ 3 Good…

Roland Martin hosted a "Real State Of The Union" event with guests including Rev. William Barber and NAACP President Derrick…
01.31.18
O.J. Simpson Outmaneuvers The Justice System Once Again

A judge sided with OJ Simpson in an attempt to collect on the millions he owes in a civil judgment…
01.31.18
Twitter Is Confused By Pastor Mark Burns’ Colored…

How can anyone take him seriously with those eyeballs?
01.31.18
DMX To Get Clean? How Other Black Celebrities…

DMX was taken into custody for violating conditions of his bail by leaving a drug rehab prematurely and failing a…
01.31.18
An Open Letter To Melania Trump From Black…

Black women have shown many women, including Melania Trump, what to do when their relationships are not right.
01.31.18
Common The Politician? 5 Signs The Multi-Talented Oscar…

Common's speech at the People's State Of The Union raises more questions about if the multi-talented rapper and Academy-Award winning…
01.31.18
#JusticeForLuLu: Tennessee Teen Shaves Her Head After Cruel…

One high school girl is owning her look to take control back from her bullies. A student from Franklin High…
01.30.18
NBA Rookie Sterling Brown’s Rough Arrest Over A…

Unarmed NBA rookie Sterling Brown put the fear of God in multiple Milwaukee police officers for committing a parking violation.
01.30.18
Eric Garner’s Mother Is Turning Her ‘Mourning Into…

"The hope is that there’s more of a coming together. The hope is that it continues to create a dialogue,"…
01.30.18
19 Donald Trump Memes And GIFs That Will…

Laugh to keep from crying!
01.30.18