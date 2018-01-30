Sen. Cory Booker Explains The Normalization Of This Era

President Donald Trump made comments about immigration explaining that he’d rather have people come from countries like the Netherlands and Norway insinuating that he’d want white people in the U.S over other races. DL talks with Sen. Cory Booker who put a cabinet secretary for the Homeland Security in her place about just how alarming the Presidents comments were.

“The problem is in this era we’ve normalized things that just one President ago or two three Presidents ago would have been absolutely outrageous. People would be losing their minds,” explained Booker. “So just understand what this was. This was a cabinet secretary for the United States Of America in charge of Homeland Security.”

