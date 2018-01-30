TJMS: If You Missed It
Brave 7-Year-Old Saves Family In Fire

A Florida family is grateful now that a teacher taught their daughter about fire safety. It proved to be one of her most important lessons as she was able to save her family when a fire broke out in her home.

People.com reports:

A 7-year-old Florida girl is being hailed as a hero after her fast-thinking skills saved her family when their home caught on fire Sunday.

Tracy Durant said she remembered the fire safety tips she learned in school when her family’s Escambia County home caught on fire, according to ABC News. The fire broke out when Tracy’s 13-year-old cousin, Shemaiah, was cooking on the stove.

 

 

“It looked like when the stove was on and it came up top and then it kept getting bigger and bigger,” Tracy told WEAR of the flames. “I didn’t want us to get killed.”

Tracy’s parents weren’t home at the time, so she ran to a neighbor’s house for help, asking to use their phone to call the fire department. Every was able to escape the home, including Shemaiah and their 11-month-old cousin.

The little girl praised her teacher for her fire safety skills.

“She said one day I would be a hero,” Tracy recalled. “I wanted to start practicing now.”

