News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Air Force Sergeant Being Investigated For Rant About Black Females [VIDEO]

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
FRANCE-INTERNET-COMPANY-FACEBOOK-SOCIAL-NETWORK

Source: LOIC VENANCE / Getty

Tech. Sgt. Geraldine Lovely has not only been removed from her supervisory role, but is being investigated after her Facebook rant. According to The Daily News, she made nasty comments to lower-ranking Black females that she works with. The footage went viral and surfaced all over the internet.

In the video she said, “It pisses me the f–k off that they have no respect and constantly have an attitude. They’re talking down to me. I’m trying to tread lightly as a higher-ranking (non-commissioned officer) to not blow the f–k up and start a fight club. Every time I f–king talk to them, it’s like I’m just some stupid a— girl that doesn’t even deserve to be talked to as a person.”

The video was deleted and then another version was posted again. It has received over 1 million views on Facebook. There is no word on what other actions the Air Force will take, but we will keep you posted.

RELATED: University Of Alabama Student No Longer Enrolled After Racist Rant [VIDEO]

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Lands Facebook Talk Show With Her Mom & Daughter

RELATED: Chicago Woman Shot During Filming For Facebook Live Video, Cops Say

The Latest:

Iyanla Vanzant

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Roland Martin’s ‘Real State Of Union:’ 3 Good…

Roland Martin hosted a "Real State Of The Union" event with guests including Rev. William Barber and NAACP President Derrick…
01.31.18
O.J. Simpson Outmaneuvers The Justice System Once Again

A judge sided with OJ Simpson in an attempt to collect on the millions he owes in a civil judgment…
01.31.18
Twitter Is Confused By Pastor Mark Burns’ Colored…

How can anyone take him seriously with those eyeballs?
01.31.18
DMX To Get Clean? How Other Black Celebrities…

DMX was taken into custody for violating conditions of his bail by leaving a drug rehab prematurely and failing a…
01.31.18
An Open Letter To Melania Trump From Black…

Black women have shown many women, including Melania Trump, what to do when their relationships are not right.
01.31.18
Common The Politician? 5 Signs The Multi-Talented Oscar…

Common's speech at the People's State Of The Union raises more questions about if the multi-talented rapper and Academy-Award winning…
01.31.18
#JusticeForLuLu: Tennessee Teen Shaves Her Head After Cruel…

One high school girl is owning her look to take control back from her bullies. A student from Franklin High…
01.30.18
NBA Rookie Sterling Brown’s Rough Arrest Over A…

Unarmed NBA rookie Sterling Brown put the fear of God in multiple Milwaukee police officers for committing a parking violation.
01.30.18
Eric Garner’s Mother Is Turning Her ‘Mourning Into…

"The hope is that there’s more of a coming together. The hope is that it continues to create a dialogue,"…
01.30.18
19 Donald Trump Memes And GIFs That Will…

Laugh to keep from crying!
01.30.18