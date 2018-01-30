News & Gossip
Quincy Jones Happy To Admit That He Has 22 Girlfriends

Quincy Jones is a musical genius. He is the man behind Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and recently during an interview admitted to having 22 girlfriends. According to GQ, the women are all between the ages of 28 and 42.

Jones said, “I was married three times, man. Was told not to marry actresses or singers. I ended up with two actresses, Peggy Lipton and Nastassja Kinski, and a superstar model. I didn’t listen to all the advice.” He has women all over the world and sees them on a regular basis. Jones mentioned, “[They’re] Everywhere. Cape Town. Cairo. Stockholm—she’s coming in next week. Brazil—Belo Horizonte, São Paulo, and Rio. Shanghai—got a great girl over there from Shanghai, man. Cairo, whew…I don’t lie. And it’s amazing—women get it, man.”

His daughters don’t agree with him dating younger women, but Jones can’t help himself. He then responded with, “Hell no! You see me with an 84-year-old woman? Are you crazy? There’s nothing…there’s no upside. You gotta be kidding. I got me some technology out there that keep fat and old away from here. Buzzes if they’re too old. But you’d be surprised.… These women, the young ones, are aggressive now. Oh my God, they’re fearless, man. All over the world.” Good luck to Quincy Jones and all of his ladies.

