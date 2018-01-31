Essence Fest Announces 2018 Lineup With A Special Surprise From Jill Scott And Erykah Badu

Are you ready for Essence Fest 2018? Every year for the July 4th weekend fans head to New Orleans for Essence Fest. This year will be the same and they have a special lineup of artist for your entertainment.
According to OkayPlayer, the headliners of the show include Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott. Fans better get ready because they also will get to see 112, Daniel Caesar, MC Lyte and more. There will be a special performance by The Roots with Badu and Scott, which will be one of the highlights of the show.
Badu recently came under fire for saying she “saw something good in Hitler.” She went on Twitter to explain herself and said, “People are in real pain. So I understand why my ‘good’ intent was misconstrued as ‘bad,’” In trying to express a point, I used 1 of the worst examples possible, Not to support the cruel actions of an unwell, psychopathic Adolf Hitler, but to only exaggerate a show of compassion.” We can’t wait to see what more Essence Fest has in store this year.
