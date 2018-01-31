TJMS: If You Missed It
Angela Rye Believes It's Time For Black People To Build Their Community

Tom Joyner Morning Show
President Donald Trump’s State Of The Union address was not received well by many people. Of those is prominent journalist Angela Rye who is not afraid to tell it like is when it comes to the truth. She’ll be hosting a BET special called Angela Rye’s State of the Union where she’ll analyze and talk about the speech.

“It is Angela Rye’s State of the Union, it’s a special on BET were we’re bring together the most brilliant black minds in our community to talk about not just what Donald Trump said last night but also our solutions, our State of The Union,” expressed Rye. “It’s time for us to start working together to improve our own conditions because it’s clear from everything he said to far before the election to what he said last night he is not checking for Black folks. So we’re going to work on it on our own.”

Tune into BET at 10 p.m. ET/9p.m. CT for Angela Rye’s State of the Union.

