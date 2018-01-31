Guys Bring #BlackBoyJoy By Recreating Iconic ‘Essence’ Magazine Cover

Before hashtags could take over the web, a group of Black actors were embodying #BlackBoyJoy in the early 2000s.
Stars Like Morris Chestnut, Omar Epps, and Mekhi Phifer had reached sex symbol status, and eventually, they reached the covers of publications like Essence magazine.
One group of guys from Florida A&M University wanted to pay tribute, and the results were nearly identical. Check out their recreation of a 2003 Essence cover below!
THE WAIT IS OVER! Get your latest issue of Excellence Magazine titled “Box Office Chocolates” FAMU Edition 🐍 📸: @snapshot.hobbs Creative Directors ✨: @trackstar_babe @sidfleeks_ @goldwishes @slaysae Models 🕴🏾: @sidfleeks_ @willydforpresident @dev_ocho @ambitioushooper_ @stevensonchoute Editor: @jayaintit
Talk about blast from the past. Social media definitely approved.
#BlackBoyJoy at its best.