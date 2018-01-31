Tami Roman at one time mentioned that she would never come back to “Basketball Wives,” but it looks like she’s had a change of heart. According to Madame Noire, Roman will come back for another season of the hit show. Shaunie O’Neal and other producers from VH1 had to return and we are sure fans are excited.
Sources state that Roman made a great deal and will be involved in other things outside of VH1. The cast of the new season will be Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams and Shaunie O’Neal. Producers are also trying to get Byron Scott’s girlfriend, Cecilla Guiterrez.
We can’t wait to see what drama the ladies have in store for us. According to a post on Shade Room, Roman said, “Sometimes you gotta give to get. [Black girl shrug emoji] #Waitforit” [kissy emoji].” There is no date on when the show will air, but we can’t wait.
RELATED: Tami Roman Pops Off At Xscape For Moving On Without Kandi Burruss [VIDEO]
RELATED: Tami Roman Addresses Tina Campbell’s Trump Vote [VIDEO]
RELATED: Tami Roman’s Boyfriend Reggie Youngblood Defends Her Honor
The Latest:
- Will Tami Roman Return To “Basketball Wives”?
- Survivor Soul Stroll
- Guys Bring #BlackBoyJoy By Recreating Iconic ‘Essence’ Magazine Cover
- Angela Rye Believes It’s Time For Black People To Build Their Community
- 9 Men Get Real About What They Expect On Valentine’s Day
- Roland Martin’s ‘Real State Of Union:’ 3 Good Clapbacks At Trump And SOTU
- Essence Fest Announces 2018 Lineup With A Special Surprise From Jill Scott And Erykah Badu
- Dad And Daughter Share Beautiful Morning Routine That Will Make Your Day [VIDEO]
- LisaRaye McCoy’s California Home Was Burglarized
- Did Baltimore Police Have Toy Guns On Hand To Place On Victims Just In Case?