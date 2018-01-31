News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Will Tami Roman Return To “Basketball Wives”?

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Runa Ray - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: First Stage

Source: Mireya Acierto / Getty

Tami Roman at one time mentioned that she would never come back to “Basketball Wives,” but it looks like she’s had a change of heart. According to Madame Noire, Roman will come back for another season of the hit show. Shaunie O’Neal and other producers from VH1 had to return and we are sure fans are excited.

Sources state that Roman made a great deal and will be involved in other things outside of VH1. The cast of the new season will be Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams and Shaunie O’Neal. Producers are also trying to get Byron Scott’s girlfriend, Cecilla Guiterrez.

We can’t wait to see what drama the ladies have in store for us. According to a post on Shade Room, Roman said, “Sometimes you gotta give to get. [Black girl shrug emoji] #Waitforit” [kissy emoji].” There is no date on when the show will air, but we can’t wait.

RELATED: Tami Roman Pops Off At Xscape For Moving On Without Kandi Burruss [VIDEO]

RELATED: Tami Roman Addresses Tina Campbell’s Trump Vote [VIDEO]

RELATED: Tami Roman’s Boyfriend Reggie Youngblood Defends Her Honor

The Latest:

Real Basketball Wives Of Some Of The Most Famous Players [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Real Basketball Wives Of Some Of The Most Famous Players [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Real Basketball Wives Of Some Of The Most Famous Players [PHOTOS]

Real Basketball Wives Of Some Of The Most Famous Players [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Roland Martin’s ‘Real State Of Union:’ 3 Good…

Roland Martin hosted a "Real State Of The Union" event with guests including Rev. William Barber and NAACP President Derrick…
01.31.18
O.J. Simpson Outmaneuvers The Justice System Once Again

A judge sided with OJ Simpson in an attempt to collect on the millions he owes in a civil judgment…
01.31.18
Twitter Is Confused By Pastor Mark Burns’ Colored…

How can anyone take him seriously with those eyeballs?
01.31.18
DMX To Get Clean? How Other Black Celebrities…

DMX was taken into custody for violating conditions of his bail by leaving a drug rehab prematurely and failing a…
01.31.18
An Open Letter To Melania Trump From Black…

Black women have shown many women, including Melania Trump, what to do when their relationships are not right.
01.31.18
Common The Politician? 5 Signs The Multi-Talented Oscar…

Common's speech at the People's State Of The Union raises more questions about if the multi-talented rapper and Academy-Award winning…
01.31.18
#JusticeForLuLu: Tennessee Teen Shaves Her Head After Cruel…

One high school girl is owning her look to take control back from her bullies. A student from Franklin High…
01.30.18
NBA Rookie Sterling Brown’s Rough Arrest Over A…

Unarmed NBA rookie Sterling Brown put the fear of God in multiple Milwaukee police officers for committing a parking violation.
01.30.18
Eric Garner’s Mother Is Turning Her ‘Mourning Into…

"The hope is that there’s more of a coming together. The hope is that it continues to create a dialogue,"…
01.30.18
19 Donald Trump Memes And GIFs That Will…

Laugh to keep from crying!
01.30.18