Did You Know That These Stars Dated?

Magic 95.9
Every once in a while, we all find ourselves wanting that old thing back.

Look at Stevie J — he dated Eve billions of years ago (from 1997-2001 allegedly) and he’s still in her comments checking for her.

But with her happily married life and gig as a host on “The Talk”, we know that Eve is not checking for “Steebie.” The fact that we forget they dated means that the former pitbull in a skirt did what every woman should to do after a crazy ex — glow all the way up.

Check these other stars we forgot were together and tell us who you think leveled up post break up.

