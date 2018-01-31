Tyson Foods To Start Making Meat Out Of A Lab

Tyson Foods To Start Making Meat Out Of A Lab

Yuck!

The makers of  Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee and Ball Park meats are taking a major step into the future of meat production by making meat from animal cells.

Reports says Tyson Foods Inc. has invested in food tech-startup Memphis Meats to produce meat directly from animal cells which will eliminate the need to breed or slaughter animals.

I guess it’s safe to say many Americans will become vegan real soon!

 

 

