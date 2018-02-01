National
Little Miss Flint Launches A GoFundMe For Kids To See ‘Black Panther’

Mari Copeny wants to ensure that children in her area can experience the #BlackExcellence too!

US-POLITICS-OBAMA

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

While we are all losing our collective minds to see Black Panther, there are activists working hard to ensure that impoverished Black children across the nation have access to see the film as well.

One of those people is Little Miss Flint–Mari Copeny–who she and her family have relaunched a GoFundMe to ensure that the kids in her water crisis town can enjoy the film like the rest of us.

She tweeted on Tuesday, that she in raising funds so that her cohorts can experience all of this #BlackExcellence!

“Teaming up with my cousins to take on the #BlackPantherChallenge Help us get as many #FlintKids to the see #BlackPanther as possible #TeamMari #Mari2044,” she wrote. 

According to the page, Copeny and her family hope to raise $5,000.

“This campaign is apart of the #BlackPantherChallenge, a challenge started by Frederick Joseph in New York City. This is important for every child especially those of color, to see themselves represented in a cinematic feature film. It is so important that marginalized children see a representation of themselves, especially in a city like Flint, Michigan,” she wrote.

She added, “Our goal to provide 100 underprivileged children from Flint with tickets to see the movie on the big screen. Alot of these kids do not get the chance to go see movies in theaters and we want to make sure they dont miss out on this experience. We would like to take as many children as we can to see people that look like them as superheroes, warriors, and royalty. ”

Mari isn’t the only celebrity lending their platform to make Black Panther accessible for others.

Snoop Dogg not only gave money to help kids in Harlem to see the anticipated film, but he also is calling for the film’s director Ryan Coogler to work with him to ensure that children in Los Angeles can see the film as well.

That and Viola Davis and the film’s star Chadwick Boseman are out there having our babies’ backs!

Black Panther hits theaters on Feb. 17. Will you be there?

Read more about Little Miss Flint’s #BlackPantherChallenge on GoFundMe.

Little Miss Flint Launches A GoFundMe For Kids…

