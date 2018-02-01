Did Tisha Campbell-Martin Hint That A “Martin” Reboot Is On The Way? [VIDEO]

Would you watch a “Martin” reboot? There are so many shows that we used to watch in the 90’s making a return to television. Fans watch “Martin” still as if it’s their first time seeing the episode and are still in love with the characters. According to VIBE, Tisha Campbell-Martin recently did an interview and let fans in on a little secret.
She said, “It’s surprising that people still love those characters so much. I can’t tell you anything but’s really exciting. I can’t tell you, but it has been an honor to be Gina for all these years.” Rumors started about the show making a return when Martin Lawrence’s fiancé, Roberta Moradfar posted about it on Instagram, but then deleted it.
“Martin” began in 1992 on FOX and aired for five years. Some fans are excited about the show coming back while others believe it should stay where it was. Are you ready for the reboot?
RELATED: Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Return For “Bad Boys 3”
RELATED: How “Martin” Served As A Major Platform For Hip-Hop In The 90s [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: James Fortune Lands New Television Show
