News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Amazingness: Octavia Spencer Is Buying Out A Mississippi Movie Theater For Kids To See ‘Black Panther’

She's helping out people who need it the most

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
NBC's '74th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Christopher Polk/NBC / Getty

While Black Panther certainly won’t have any problems selling at the box office, not everyone who wants to see this landmark film can afford to buy their own ticket. Octavia Spencer understands that, and she’s doing her part to make sure some kids who might not be able to see the movie on their own will have a chance. The actress, known for her roles in The Help and Hidden Figures, announced via Instagram on Wednesday that she is planning to buy out a movie theater in Mississippi— where she will be watching the film when it premieres in February—to offer screenings to those from communities who might not be able to afford tickets.

Spencer announced to her fans in an Instagram post that she would be doing the good deed saying, “I will be in MS when this movie opens. I think I will buy out a theater in an underserved community there to ensure that all our brown children can see themselves as a superhero. I will let you know where and when Mississippi. Stay tuned. #KingsAndQueensWillRise.”

Octavia is no stranger to helping people in low-income neighborhoods get out to the movie theater. In January of last year, she bought out screenings of her film Hidden Figures in impoverished neighborhoods throughout Los Angeles. Some of her costars including Taraji P. Henson and Jim Parsons followed Spencer’s lead and helped out similarly.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Amazingness: Octavia Spencer Is Buying Out A Mississippi Movie Theater For Kids To See ‘Black Panther’

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Girl Bye! Former Student Who Tormented Black Roommate…

Brianna Rae Brochu doesn't want for her charges against Chennel "Jazzy" Rowe to be permanently placed on her record.
02.02.18
Not Today, Satan: Black Trump Supporter Attacks The…

Pastor Leon Benjamin criticizes CBC members who didn't applaud the president's State of the Union Speech.
02.02.18
What’s In Her Bag: Laila Ali Shares The…

Between parenthood and a thriving career, Laila Ali is a busy woman.
02.02.18
Photo Of Black Women ‘Worshiping’ White Woman Stirs…

A photographer's image depicting several Black women standing at the altar of a White woman has sparked an online debate.
02.02.18
14 items
Jennifer Lopez Arrived To The Guess Campaign Reveal…

Alex Rodriguez went for a velvet blazer to compliment J. Lo's look.
02.01.18
Reclaiming Her Time! Maxine Waters Tore Into Trump…

The California Congresswoman snatched #45's entire wig off, calling him "dangerous," "racist" and "unpresidential."
02.01.18
25 items
FAB FINDS: How To Wear The White Bootie…

These white boots are made for walking...and we have where to buy them!
02.01.18
Little Miss Flint Launches A GoFundMe For Kids…

Mari Copeny wants to ensure that children in her area can experience the #BlackExcellence too!
02.01.18
This Air Force Sergeant Is Under Fire For…

The Air Force has stripped Tech. Sgt. Geraldine Lovely of her rank since her recording went viral.
02.01.18
San Francisco To Expunge Thousands Of Marijuana Convictions

Francisco Attorney General announced that the city will automatically apply California’s marijuana legalization laws retroactively.
02.01.18