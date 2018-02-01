National
What’s In Her Bag: Laila Ali Shares The Secret To Keeping Her Purse Organized

Between parenthood and a thriving career, Laila Ali is a busy woman. That’s why we were so impressed with just how clean and perfect her purse looks, which, as it turns out, is something that surprises her as well.

“My purse is very clean, tidy and organized today, but trust me it is not always like that,” she told HelloBeautiful, but because the kids are home while she was in New York City for her book tour, we caught her at her organizational best.

Her new cookbook, Food for Life, is all about recipes that are delicious, healthy and functional, which is definitely the foundation for Ali’s entire life approach. And the same goes for her purse choices.

“I used to be all about the little designer cute bags when I was younger, but now that I’m a mom, it has to be functional first,” she said.

Check out what she’s got inside her bag in the video above.

