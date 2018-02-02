TJMS: If You Missed It
Fidel Castro’s Oldest Son Commits Suicide

By ANDREA RODRIGUEZ, Associated Press
HAVANA (AP) — The eldest son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro killed himself on Thursday after months of treatment for depression, state media reported. He was 68.

Official website Cubadebate said Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart had been in a “deeply depressed state.” A brief note read on state television said his treatment had “required an initial hospitalization then outpatient follow-up.”

The eldest son of Cuba’s late revolutionary leader was known for his resemblance to his father, earning him the nickname Fidelito or Little Fidel.

Castro Diaz-Balart had served as scientific adviser to the Council of State and was vice president of the Cuban Academy of Sciences. He studied nuclear physics in the former Soviet Union and at one point was head of Cuba’s nuclear program. He preferred to stay away from political issues.

Castro Diaz-Balart was born to Fidel Castro’s first wife, Mirta Diaz-Balart, a woman from Cuba’s aristocracy who Fidel married in his youth before beginning the revolutionary struggle that later brought him and his brother Raul to power.

Because of his maternal lineage, Castro Diaz-Balart is cousin to Republican Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, who represents Cuban exiles in Florida.

His father died in November 2016 at age 90.

