Three years ago Elizabeth Sullivan went missing from her home in Point Loma. Two years later her body was discovered floating in San Diego Bay. According to PEOPLE, her then husband, Matthew Sullivan wasn’t a suspect.
Her family only three days after she was missing began to receive mysterious text messages from her phone. Sullivan’s death was ruled a homicide after it was found. The police statement said, “San Diego Homicide Detectives continued their investigation and identified the suspect in Elizabeth’s murder to be her former husband, Matthew Sullivan. Matthew and Elizabeth were married at the time of her murder.”
In numerous of interviews he talked about how she would never leave her kids and cried. Matthew was arrested last week, but there was no information released about what led to his arrest. Currently he has entered no plea to the charges.
RELATED: Co-Creator Of The Harlem Shake Murdered
RELATED: Rihanna Says Goodbye To Her Cousin Who Was Tragically Murdered [VIDEO]
RELATED: Black Lesbian Murdered And Burned Alive
The Latest:
- Girl Bye! Former Student Who Tormented Black Roommate Wants Criminal Record Wiped Clean
- Fidel Castro’s Oldest Son Commits Suicide
- Why A Religious Association Doesn’t Want Rihanna To Visit Senegal
- Navy Vet Charged With Killing Ex-Wife
- Some People Did Not Know That The Postal Service Logo Is An Eagle
- Kim Kardashian Sends Valentines To Her Haters
- Super Bowl Halftime Star Justin Timberlake Says Son Will Never Play Football [VIDEO]
- Amazon Sells Homes Now — But It’s Not What You Think
- Not Today, Satan: Black Trump Supporter Attacks The Congressional Black Caucus
- What’s In Her Bag: Laila Ali Shares The Secret To Keeping Her Purse Organized