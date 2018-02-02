News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Navy Vet Charged With Killing Ex-Wife

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Handcuffes

Source: Vesnaandjic / Getty

Three years ago Elizabeth Sullivan went missing from her home in Point Loma. Two years later her body was discovered floating in San Diego Bay. According to PEOPLE, her then husband, Matthew Sullivan wasn’t a suspect.

Her family only three days after she was missing began to receive mysterious text messages from her phone. Sullivan’s death was ruled a homicide after it was found. The police statement said, “San Diego Homicide Detectives continued their investigation and identified the suspect in Elizabeth’s murder to be her former husband, Matthew Sullivan. Matthew and Elizabeth were married at the time of her murder.”

In numerous of interviews he talked about how she would never leave her kids and cried. Matthew was arrested last week, but there was no information released about what led to his arrest. Currently he has entered no plea to the charges.

RELATED: Co-Creator Of The Harlem Shake Murdered

RELATED: Rihanna Says Goodbye To Her Cousin Who Was Tragically Murdered [VIDEO]

RELATED: Black Lesbian Murdered And Burned Alive

The Latest:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2018

1 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2018

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2018

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2018

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2018.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Girl Bye! Former Student Who Tormented Black Roommate…

Brianna Rae Brochu doesn't want for her charges against Chennel "Jazzy" Rowe to be permanently placed on her record.
02.02.18
Not Today, Satan: Black Trump Supporter Attacks The…

Pastor Leon Benjamin criticizes CBC members who didn't applaud the president's State of the Union Speech.
02.02.18
What’s In Her Bag: Laila Ali Shares The…

Between parenthood and a thriving career, Laila Ali is a busy woman.
02.02.18
14 items
Jennifer Lopez Arrived To The Guess Campaign Reveal…

Alex Rodriguez went for a velvet blazer to compliment J. Lo's look.
02.01.18
Reclaiming Her Time! Maxine Waters Tore Into Trump…

The California Congresswoman snatched #45's entire wig off, calling him "dangerous," "racist" and "unpresidential."
02.01.18
25 items
FAB FINDS: How To Wear The White Bootie…

These white boots are made for walking...and we have where to buy them!
02.01.18
Little Miss Flint Launches A GoFundMe For Kids…

Mari Copeny wants to ensure that children in her area can experience the #BlackExcellence too!
02.01.18
This Air Force Sergeant Is Under Fire For…

The Air Force has stripped Tech. Sgt. Geraldine Lovely of her rank since her recording went viral.
02.01.18
San Francisco To Expunge Thousands Of Marijuana Convictions

Francisco Attorney General announced that the city will automatically apply California’s marijuana legalization laws retroactively.
02.01.18
WTH? ‘Black Panther’ Writer Roxane Gay Was Not…

She was the first Black woman to be a lead writer for a Marvel series.
02.01.18