News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Some People Did Not Know That The Postal Service Logo Is An Eagle

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Canyon Road

Source: Robert Alexander / Getty

Apparently, there are quite a few people who did not know that the official symbol of the United States Postal Service is an eagle.

Most of these guys had no idea it was an eagle until they saw this NFL meme come across their timeline.

 

 

 

He isn’t the only one, in fact, a lot of people thought the logo was actually an envelope.  Hit the flip for more.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Some People Did Not Know That The Postal Service Logo Is An Eagle

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Girl Bye! Former Student Who Tormented Black Roommate…

Brianna Rae Brochu doesn't want for her charges against Chennel "Jazzy" Rowe to be permanently placed on her record.
02.02.18
Not Today, Satan: Black Trump Supporter Attacks The…

Pastor Leon Benjamin criticizes CBC members who didn't applaud the president's State of the Union Speech.
02.02.18
What’s In Her Bag: Laila Ali Shares The…

Between parenthood and a thriving career, Laila Ali is a busy woman.
02.02.18
14 items
Jennifer Lopez Arrived To The Guess Campaign Reveal…

Alex Rodriguez went for a velvet blazer to compliment J. Lo's look.
02.01.18
Reclaiming Her Time! Maxine Waters Tore Into Trump…

The California Congresswoman snatched #45's entire wig off, calling him "dangerous," "racist" and "unpresidential."
02.01.18
25 items
FAB FINDS: How To Wear The White Bootie…

These white boots are made for walking...and we have where to buy them!
02.01.18
Little Miss Flint Launches A GoFundMe For Kids…

Mari Copeny wants to ensure that children in her area can experience the #BlackExcellence too!
02.01.18
This Air Force Sergeant Is Under Fire For…

The Air Force has stripped Tech. Sgt. Geraldine Lovely of her rank since her recording went viral.
02.01.18
San Francisco To Expunge Thousands Of Marijuana Convictions

Francisco Attorney General announced that the city will automatically apply California’s marijuana legalization laws retroactively.
02.01.18
WTH? ‘Black Panther’ Writer Roxane Gay Was Not…

She was the first Black woman to be a lead writer for a Marvel series.
02.01.18