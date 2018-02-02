News & Gossip
Former Temptations’ Lead Singer Dennis Edwards Dead At 74

Broadway's Motown: The Musical family night celebration

Source: Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com / WENN

One of the voices that carried the legendary Temptations has passed away.

Dennis Edwards has died. Edwards replaced David Ruffin as the lead singer of The Temptations in the summer of 1968. In a nine-year period, Edwards lead voices help usher in a new era for the Tempts with his such as “Cloud Nine,” “I Can’t Get Next to You” and, “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone.”

In 1984 Edwards got his first solo hit with “Don’t Look Any Further,” a duet with Siedah Garrett. The song and album from the same title rose to #2 on the Billboard R&B Charts.

Dennis Edwards was briefly married to Ruth Pointer of the Pointer Sisters. The couple has one daughter, Issa Pointer. Edwards was 74 years old. February 3rd would have been his 75th birthday.

