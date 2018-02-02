News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Oh Say Can You Sing! Top 8 National Anthem Performances At The Super Bowl

If it didn't move you to tears, it wasn't right.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Whitney Houston Sings National Anthem At Super Bowl XXV

Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty

In recent years, the U.S. national anthem has been up for debate due to protests from athletes on social issues.

But no matter what you think of the demonstrations, a great singer could have you standing, jumping for joy or just plain catching the spirit.

With the Super Bowl coming up on Sunday, many folks are anticipating Pink‘s take on “The Star-Spangled Banner.” She has a lot to live up to.

Some of the greatest singers of our generation have brought new life to the song and a creative approach could cement your name in history.

Swipe through to watch our top picks for the well known song, and let us know if you agree on Twitter and Facebook!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Oh Say Can You Sing! Top 8 National Anthem Performances At The Super Bowl

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
50 items
#BlackMenSmiling Is The Hashtag You Need in Your…

Man, these beautiful brothas are giving us life!
02.03.18
Racist Facebook Group Is Trying To Destroy ‘Black…

Nothing will stop T'Challa.
02.04.18
U.S. Navy Celebrates African-American Sailors During Black History…

In honor of Black History Month, the U.S. Navy is shining a light on African American sailors who fought for…
02.04.18
Girl Bye! Former Student Who Tormented Black Roommate…

Brianna Rae Brochu doesn't want for her charges against Chennel "Jazzy" Rowe to be permanently placed on her record.
02.02.18
Not Today, Satan: Black Trump Supporter Attacks The…

Pastor Leon Benjamin criticizes CBC members who didn't applaud the president's State of the Union Speech.
02.02.18
What’s In Her Bag: Laila Ali Shares The…

Between parenthood and a thriving career, Laila Ali is a busy woman.
02.02.18
Photo Of Black Women ‘Worshiping’ White Woman Stirs…

A photographer's image depicting several Black women standing at the altar of a White woman has sparked an online debate.
02.02.18
14 items
Jennifer Lopez Arrived To The Guess Campaign Reveal…

Alex Rodriguez went for a velvet blazer to compliment J. Lo's look.
02.01.18
Reclaiming Her Time! Maxine Waters Tore Into Trump…

The California Congresswoman snatched #45's entire wig off, calling him "dangerous," "racist" and "unpresidential."
02.01.18
25 items
FAB FINDS: How To Wear The White Bootie…

These white boots are made for walking...and we have where to buy them!
02.01.18