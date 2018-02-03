News & Gossip
Busta Rhymes Feat. Missy Elliott & Kelly Rowland “Get It” [NEW MUSIC]

Busta Ryhmes is known for his fast paced lyrics on a lot of the songs he does. He just dropped a new song titled “Get It” and fans will definitely rock out to this. The song features Missy Elliott and Kelly Rowland on the song and it’s all about getting money and changing the game.

In the song Rowland’s vocals shine and Elliott’s verse is genius. The beat during several parts of the song changes and it makes you want to get up and dance. Busta Rhymes hasn’t mentioned that he is doing an album, but we are her for this song.

