Busta Rhymes Feat. Missy Elliott & Kelly Rowland “Get It” [NEW MUSIC]

Busta Ryhmes is known for his fast paced lyrics on a lot of the songs he does. He just dropped a new song titled “Get It” and fans will definitely rock out to this. The song features Missy Elliott and Kelly Rowland on the song and it’s all about getting money and changing the game.
In the song Rowland’s vocals shine and Elliott’s verse is genius. The beat during several parts of the song changes and it makes you want to get up and dance. Busta Rhymes hasn’t mentioned that he is doing an album, but we are her for this song.
RELATED: What Happened When Cardi B Met Missy Elliott [VIDEO]
RELATED: Missy Elliott To Be Honored At Essence 2018 “Black Women In Music” Awards
RELATED: Ms. Juicy Sings A Special Rendition Of “Work It” By Missy Elliott [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- That Awkward Moment When Mom Gets Her Freak On At Your Wedding
- Kid Freaks Out After Seeing Baby Kick In His Mom’s Stomach
- Watch: Did This Parent Take It Too Far Trying To Teach His Kid A Lesson?
- Otis Williams Looks Back On The Life Of Dennis Edwards With Donnie Simpson & Tony Perkins
- Mo’Nique With The Receipts, Shows Email Of Netflix Offering Her Only $500K
- Man Credited For Launching Halle and Taraji’s Career, Accused Of Sexually Harassing Actresses Of Color
- Boiling Hot Tea: Bruno Mars and Cardi B An Item? Offset Maaad Jealous
- Get Out Of Jail Free Card: Weed Convictions Overturned As African Americans Fight For Licenses
- Racist Facebook Group Is Trying To Destroy ‘Black Panther’ And They Will Fail
- U.S. Navy Celebrates African-American Sailors During Black History Month