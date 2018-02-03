Juicy J And His Wife Welcome Their First Child [PHOTO]

News & Gossip
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 11, 2016

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Looks like congratulations is in order for Juicy J and his wife, Regina Perera. The rapper announced on social media his wife gave birth and he is so happy. According to XXL, this is the couple’s first child.

On Instagram he showed off his baby girl and said, “Baby Girl what a blessing you are✨✨ @kamaihouston.”

Mommy & Daddy waiting for my arrival 💕

A post shared by Kamaí Houston (@kamaihouston) on

The two announced a couple months ago what they would name their daughter in a beautiful maternity photo. Besides being a new father he is also working on new music. We are so happy for this couple!

Baby Girl what a blessing you are✨✨ @kamaihouston

A post shared by Juicy J (@juicyj) on

Serena’s Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living Her Best Life [PHOTOS]

Serena’s Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living Her Best Life [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_2878855" align="alignleft" width="709"] Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty[/caption] Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian is one adorable kid…and she has her own Instagram page to prove it! Take a look at lil Alexis living it on the ‘Gram baby-style.

