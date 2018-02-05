Ray Lewis has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018.
Mr. Lewis who is considered by most to be the greatest middle linebacker of all time. His statistics are unparalleled, his role as team leader unquestioned and he hoisted Lombardi twice.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- B’More Proud History Maker: Shelley Stephens
- Ray Lewis Elected To The 2018 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class
- Confirmation Hearings Begin For Interim Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa
- Who Where These Key Figures In Protests [Quiz]
Source: FoxBaltimore