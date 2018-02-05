Confirmation Hearings Begin For Interim Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa

Today the confirmation hearing will take place for interim police commissioner Darryl De Sousa. Two weeks into his tenure (after the firing of former Commissioner Kevin Davis), he was in Annapolis with Mayor Catherine Pugh, testifying to the city delegation of the General Assembly. De Sousa told lawmakers he plans to decentralize units to put more officers in precincts and on the streets.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: CBSBaltimore

Also On Magic 95.9: