Nicki Minaj’s Brother Allegedly Attacked By Fellow Inmates In Prison [VIDEO]

Magic 95.9
2015 Dress For Success Something To Share Gala

Source: Chance Yeh / Getty

Last year, Nicki Minaj‘s brother, Jelani Marai was found guilty of sexually assaulting a child. For so long he denied the allegations and now is facing 25 years to life in prison. According to Rolling Out, a video of Marai being allegedly attacked surfaced on the internet.

The video was being live streamed from the Nassau County Jail in New York where he is serving his time. In the video you can see someone being jumped by inmates and no one trying to break it up. We will keep you posted on this story.

