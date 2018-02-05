News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Big Boi Lands Role In “Superfly” Remake

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Michael Vick Charity Shoe Giveaway

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

A couple months ago it was announced that “Superfly” would be remade. According to VIBE, Trevor Jackson from “Grown-ish,” Jason Mitchell from “Straight Outta Compton” and rapper, Big Boi will be in the film. Director X is set to bring back the cult classic like we’ve never seen before.

Future will produce the soundtrack for “Superfly” alongside Joel Silver and several other big names. The film is currently being filmed in Atlanta and fans are pretty excited about it. Big Boi will add this film to his resume, but has also landed roles in “The Quad,” “Star” and more. The film is set to be released on June 15th of this year.

RELATED: Andrè 3000 On Why Big Boi Is The Best Outkast Rapper

RELATED: Big Boi Gives The Perfect Response To When Fans Can Expect A New Outkast Album

RELATED: Why All Liam Neeson Movies Look The Same [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

15 Black Movies We’d Like to See Get a Sequel

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Black Movies We’d Like to See Get a Sequel

Continue reading 15 Black Movies We’d Like to See Get a Sequel

15 Black Movies We’d Like to See Get a Sequel

In honor of the “The Best Man” sequel “Best Man Holiday”, here are 15 more black films that we’d like to see a part two of.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
21 items
All The Fashion And Style From Super Bowl…

While many were there for the football, we were focused on the fashion.
02.05.18
Mary J. Blige Brings Blonde Curls And Black…

"I learned that I’m powerful because I don’t have to say much to be heard.”
02.06.18
How Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl ‘Tribute’ To Prince…

Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl performance that featured imagery of Prince went directly against the estate of the legendary singer.
02.05.18
Sandra Bland Museum Exhibit Is Latest To Use…

The Houston Museum of African-American Culture opened an exhibition for Black History Month that honors Sandra Bland.
02.05.18
Harvard Law Review Elects Black Student For Second…

Harvard Law Review elected Michael Thomas Jr. as the 132nd president.
02.05.18
Racist Facebook Group Is Trying To Destroy ‘Black…

Nothing will stop T'Challa.
02.04.18
U.S. Navy Celebrates African-American Sailors During Black History…

In honor of Black History Month, the U.S. Navy is shining a light on African American sailors who fought for…
02.04.18
Girl Bye! Former Student Who Tormented Black Roommate…

Brianna Rae Brochu doesn't want for her charges against Chennel "Jazzy" Rowe to be permanently placed on her record.
02.02.18
Not Today, Satan: Black Trump Supporter Attacks The…

Pastor Leon Benjamin criticizes CBC members who didn't applaud the president's State of the Union Speech.
02.02.18
What’s In Her Bag: Laila Ali Shares The…

Between parenthood and a thriving career, Laila Ali is a busy woman.
02.02.18