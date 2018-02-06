Gun Trace Task Force Officer Alleges Slain Detective Stole Money

Yesterday (February 6), former Baltimore Police Department Detective Momodu Gondo testified about various robberies he committed on the job. Gondo also testified that Sean Suiter, the Baltimore police detective who was killed while on the job in November, was posthumously accused of being involved in corruption within the department as well.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- Who’s Performing At Halftime Of Super Bowl In Atlanta Next Year?
- DJ Khaled Fiancee’s Brother Murdered
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA Drop Breathtaking Music Video For ‘All The Stars’
- The Baltimore Ravens Cheer Squad Is Looking For You
Source: Fox Baltimore