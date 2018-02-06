Gun Trace Task Force Officer Alleges Slain Detective Stole Money

Yesterday (February 6), former Baltimore Police Department Detective Momodu Gondo testified about various robberies he committed on the job. Gondo also testified that Sean Suiter, the Baltimore police detective who was killed while on the job in November, was posthumously accused of being involved in corruption within the department as well.

