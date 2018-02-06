News & Gossip
Did Dennis Edwards Wife Abuse Him?

26th Annual Heroes and Legends Awards

Source: Harmony Gerber / Getty

Dennis Edwards of the Temptations died recently in Chicago. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Grammy-winning singer died from meningitis, but now court documents allege he was abused before he passed. It is reported that his wife, Brenda Edwards abused him at home.

Before his death an investigator with the Healthcare Consortium of Illinois filed a protection order request on behalf of the singer. In the documents it states that Brenda tried to suffocate him. Edwards wasn’t able to leave from his bed and she allegedly stole his hearing aids.

Later on Dennis was removed from the home and Brenda was supposed to go to court to talk about the allegations. In a statement she said, “I loved Dennis, and we were married for 18 years. I would have never done anything to harm him. These allegations are false and defamatory and will be proven as such. Until this is all over, I have no further comment.”

Chicago police have open an investigation and the family of Dennis are making arrangements for his memorial service.

