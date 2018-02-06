News & Gossip
Bresha Meadows Released After Killing Her Father

Source: Clarence Williams / Getty

Bresha Meadows made headlines in 2016 after shooting her father in the head while he was sleeping. Her mother, Brandi Meadows spoke about how the two were abused by him and called her daughter a hero. According to Essence, Bresha has been released.

At 14 they tried to charge her with aggravated murder. Since then she was in and out of juvenile detention centers as well as mental health facilities. Bresha’s father’s family denies that he was abusive.

She is now 16-years-old and is ready to live a normal teenage life. According to reports she will live with her mother as she serves two years on probation. We will continue to keep Bresha Meadows and her family in our prayers as she makes this adjustment.

