News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

SWV Singer Coko Clemons & Husband Call It Quits

The 90s vocalist pulls the plug on her marriage.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Bell Biv Devoe, SWV, And En Vogue In Concert - Detroit, Michigan

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

SWV lead singer Coko Clemons and her husband Mike have called it quits after 15 years of marriage, Coko revealed in an emotional blog post titled “After The Love is Gone” on her site Hotcoko.com.

“We always thought we’d be together forever! Through the good, the bad, the ugly, the ups and the downs…we’d still be married. But, things don’t always work out the way we plan or hope,” she wrote.

Despite the life-changing decision, Coko seems hopeful. She ended her announcement looking toward the future.

“Life after divorce kind of scares me, but I have to be strong for myself and my son. God got me and I’m surrounded by a great group of family and friends that hold me down. My Village!! I am blessed and highly favored!!”

Coko and Mike have once son, Jaylon, together.

RELATED STORIES:

Coko Reveals Why She Doesn’t Want To Sing Lead For SWV Anymore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

‘SWV Reunited’ Shows The Real Deal Behind The Trio’s Breakup

 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading SWV Singer Coko Clemons & Husband Call It Quits

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Black Panther’ Review: The Women Of Wakanda Stole…

The Ryan Coogler film is in theaters February 16.
02.06.18
5 Ways African-Americans Will Make Black History In…

2018 is set to usher in a number of Black “firsts” that could make this year an important one for…
02.06.18
21 items
All The Fashion And Style From Super Bowl…

While many were there for the football, we were focused on the fashion.
02.05.18
Mary J. Blige Brings Blonde Curls And Black…

"I learned that I’m powerful because I don’t have to say much to be heard.”
02.06.18
How Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl ‘Tribute’ To Prince…

Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl performance that featured imagery of Prince went directly against the estate of the legendary singer.
02.05.18
Sandra Bland Museum Exhibit Is Latest To Use…

The Houston Museum of African-American Culture opened an exhibition for Black History Month that honors Sandra Bland.
02.05.18
Harvard Law Review Elects Black Student For Second…

Harvard Law Review elected Michael Thomas Jr. as the 132nd president.
02.05.18
Racist Facebook Group Is Trying To Destroy ‘Black…

Nothing will stop T'Challa.
02.04.18
U.S. Navy Celebrates African-American Sailors During Black History…

In honor of Black History Month, the U.S. Navy is shining a light on African American sailors who fought for…
02.04.18
Girl Bye! Former Student Who Tormented Black Roommate…

Brianna Rae Brochu doesn't want for her charges against Chennel "Jazzy" Rowe to be permanently placed on her record.
02.02.18