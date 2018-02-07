Black History Month
Home > Black History Month

Power of Protest: 12 Famous Black Women Protestors

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In honor of Black History Month, flip through 12 famous black women protestors who made history by upholding their beliefs through the power of protest.

Angela Davis's files pictures in Berlin, Germany on May 15th, 1975.

Power of Protest: 12 Famous Black Women Protestors

12 photos Launch gallery

Power of Protest: 12 Famous Black Women Protestors

Continue reading Power of Protest: 12 Famous Black Women Protestors

Power of Protest: 12 Famous Black Women Protestors

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:  

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Study Finds More U.S. Teenagers Are Rejecting ‘Boy’…

The numbers change when race is included.
02.07.18
‘Black Panther’ Review: The Women Of Wakanda Stole…

The Ryan Coogler film is in theaters February 16.
02.06.18
5 Ways African-Americans Will Make Black History In…

2018 is set to usher in a number of Black “firsts” that could make this year an important one for…
02.06.18
21 items
All The Fashion And Style From Super Bowl…

While many were there for the football, we were focused on the fashion.
02.05.18
Mary J. Blige Brings Blonde Curls And Black…

"I learned that I’m powerful because I don’t have to say much to be heard.”
02.06.18
How Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl ‘Tribute’ To Prince…

Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl performance that featured imagery of Prince went directly against the estate of the legendary singer.
02.05.18
Sandra Bland Museum Exhibit Is Latest To Use…

The Houston Museum of African-American Culture opened an exhibition for Black History Month that honors Sandra Bland.
02.05.18
Harvard Law Review Elects Black Student For Second…

Harvard Law Review elected Michael Thomas Jr. as the 132nd president.
02.05.18
Racist Facebook Group Is Trying To Destroy ‘Black…

Nothing will stop T'Challa.
02.04.18
U.S. Navy Celebrates African-American Sailors During Black History…

In honor of Black History Month, the U.S. Navy is shining a light on African American sailors who fought for…
02.04.18