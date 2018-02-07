Charm City
Home > Charm City

Maryland Bill Would Stop Tackle Football For Kids Until High School

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Coaches talking near teenage boy high school football team on football field

Source: Hero Images / Getty

A proposed Maryland would eliminate kids from playing tackle football and other contact sports on public fields until they reach high school. The move would improve public health, according bill sponsor Del. Terri Hill.

“This is about a vulnerable population and developing brains,” Del. Terri Hill, a physician and Howard County Democrat, said Tuesday. “It’s a public health issue.”

 

Latest News:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

Continue reading 10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hold Up, Wait A Minute! Quincy Jones Says…

The First Daughter is 48 years younger than Quincy Jones.
02.07.18
14 items
Meet All The Black People Competing In The…

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been.
02.07.18
Study Finds More U.S. Teenagers Are Rejecting ‘Boy’…

The numbers change when race is included.
02.07.18
‘Black Panther’ Review: The Women Of Wakanda Stole…

The Ryan Coogler film is in theaters February 16.
02.06.18
5 Ways African-Americans Will Make Black History In…

2018 is set to usher in a number of Black “firsts” that could make this year an important one for…
02.06.18
21 items
All The Fashion And Style From Super Bowl…

While many were there for the football, we were focused on the fashion.
02.05.18
Mary J. Blige Brings Blonde Curls And Black…

"I learned that I’m powerful because I don’t have to say much to be heard.”
02.06.18
How Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl ‘Tribute’ To Prince…

Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl performance that featured imagery of Prince went directly against the estate of the legendary singer.
02.05.18
Sandra Bland Museum Exhibit Is Latest To Use…

The Houston Museum of African-American Culture opened an exhibition for Black History Month that honors Sandra Bland.
02.05.18
Harvard Law Review Elects Black Student For Second…

Harvard Law Review elected Michael Thomas Jr. as the 132nd president.
02.05.18