Maryland Bill Would Stop Tackle Football For Kids Until High School

A proposed Maryland would eliminate kids from playing tackle football and other contact sports on public fields until they reach high school. The move would improve public health, according bill sponsor Del. Terri Hill.

“This is about a vulnerable population and developing brains,” Del. Terri Hill, a physician and Howard County Democrat, said Tuesday. “It’s a public health issue.”

Latest News:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore