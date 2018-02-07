News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Remy Ma Fires Vincent Herbert

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

If you didn’t know Vincent Herbert, Tamar Braxton’s estranged husband was managing Remy Ma. The rapper is trying to make major moves in her career, but it looks like Herbert is dropping the ball on certain things. According to TMZ, Remy Ma fired him for “failing to be super.”

Reports state that he was more focused on trying to get back together with Tamar. Herbert had promised certain things to Remy Ma and came up short. He allegedly didn’t book studio time or performances for her and Remy Ma got fed up. We will keep you posted on who she decides to hire in the future.

RELATED: LHHNY Recap: Yandy Smith & Remy Ma Attempt To Wrangle Angry Birds

RELATED: Are Remy Ma & Papoose Expecting?

RELATED: How Remy Ma Dismissed Azealia Banks’ Disrespect [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Remy Ma’s Glow-Up Is #LifeGloals [PHOTOS]

17 photos Launch gallery

Remy Ma’s Glow-Up Is #LifeGloals [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remy Ma’s Glow-Up Is #LifeGloals [PHOTOS]

Remy Ma’s Glow-Up Is #LifeGloals [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hold Up, Wait A Minute! Quincy Jones Says…

The First Daughter is 48 years younger than Quincy Jones.
02.07.18
14 items
Meet All The Black People Competing In The…

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been.
02.07.18
Study Finds More U.S. Teenagers Are Rejecting ‘Boy’…

The numbers change when race is included.
02.07.18
‘Black Panther’ Review: The Women Of Wakanda Stole…

The Ryan Coogler film is in theaters February 16.
02.06.18
5 Ways African-Americans Will Make Black History In…

2018 is set to usher in a number of Black “firsts” that could make this year an important one for…
02.06.18
21 items
All The Fashion And Style From Super Bowl…

While many were there for the football, we were focused on the fashion.
02.05.18
Mary J. Blige Brings Blonde Curls And Black…

"I learned that I’m powerful because I don’t have to say much to be heard.”
02.06.18
How Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl ‘Tribute’ To Prince…

Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl performance that featured imagery of Prince went directly against the estate of the legendary singer.
02.05.18
Sandra Bland Museum Exhibit Is Latest To Use…

The Houston Museum of African-American Culture opened an exhibition for Black History Month that honors Sandra Bland.
02.05.18
Harvard Law Review Elects Black Student For Second…

Harvard Law Review elected Michael Thomas Jr. as the 132nd president.
02.05.18