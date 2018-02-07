Remy Ma Fires Vincent Herbert

If you didn’t know Vincent Herbert, Tamar Braxton’s estranged husband was managing Remy Ma. The rapper is trying to make major moves in her career, but it looks like Herbert is dropping the ball on certain things. According to TMZ, Remy Ma fired him for “failing to be super.”
Reports state that he was more focused on trying to get back together with Tamar. Herbert had promised certain things to Remy Ma and came up short. He allegedly didn’t book studio time or performances for her and Remy Ma got fed up. We will keep you posted on who she decides to hire in the future.
