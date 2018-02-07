News & Gossip
Taraji P. Henson Fires Manager After He Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Aspiring Black Actresses

Taraji P. Henson went on social media to talk about the recent sexual harassment allegations of her manager, Vincent Cirrincione. According to Rolling Out, Henson fired the man that helped her launch her career. It’s reported that the manager who also works with Halle Berry never sexually harassed either of them, but other aspiring young Black actresses.

Henson said, “I’ve never had any issue with [Cirrincione] on any level. He totally respected me.” Reports state that he used their names to convince several Black and Asian actresses to perform sexual act on him. A lot of these women have come forward and are taking legal action.

Henson wants nothing to do with him anymore and is disgusted by what he did. She said, “News about my Manager Vincent Cirrincione has shocked, hurt and offended and yet again put professional women in the position not to trust the men they work for. Everyone knows how difficult this Industry is for women and my hope is these events ignite true change in the treatment of women in this entertainment business.True art can only be created in an environment of vulnerability and TRUST. If you continue to decimate the trust, you may lose the Art. I feel saddened, disappointed and ashamed. We deserve better. THIS HAS TO STOP.” Cirrincione has denied the allegations and since then shut down his management agency.

