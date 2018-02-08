News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

T-Pain Responds To Quincy Jones’ Explosive Comments

After Jones dissed T-Pain’s “P.Y.T” cover in an interview, the crooner tweeted “it just seems like he’s pissed off at the whole world.”

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Bet red carpet

Source: Globalgrind.

Quincy Jones’ viral interview with Vulture has everyone talking, and T-Pain is the latest to weigh in on the legend’s controversial comments.

In addition to outing friends Marvin Gaye, Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando as bisexual, dissing the musicianship of The Beatles, Cyndi Lauper and Jimi Hendrix and sharing personal stories about Donald and Ivanka Trump, Jones also called T-Pain out for failing to pay attention to details while they recorded Jones’ 2010 album Q: Soul Bossa Nostra.

Pain responded via Twitter:

“For the record I told my managers (at the time) and I told @QuincyDJones in his face ‘I don’t want to remake any of your past records because I know I’m gonna fuck it up. I’ll never be able to reach the greatest of MJ’ it took them hours to pump me up to even go in the booth.”

“And I still hated it when I came out of the booth. Then the song came out and it was even worse than it sounded in the studio. This is legit one of the reasons I don’t work with the managers I had anymore because if I said I was uncomfortable doing something they didn’t care.”

“But also to be real. It just seems like @QuincyDJones is pissed off at the whole world. I have nothing but respect for the guy so I don’t know why we didn’t hold the song or tell me exactly what he wanted when I kept taking the headphones off beggin for direction from the God.”

Read the tweets below:

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading T-Pain Responds To Quincy Jones’ Explosive Comments

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
14 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 2018 amfAR Gala Brought…

See all the fashion and style from stars and celebs that came out to support Lee Daniels being honored.
02.08.18
Black History Mess: Trump Disrespected Frederick Douglass’ Legacy…

When it comes to anything Black, 45 always fails.
02.08.18
Princeton Students Walk Out Of Lecture After Professor…

The teacher said he wanted to deliver a 'gut punch.'
02.08.18
31 items
#NYFWNoir: All The Sexy Male Melanin On The…

Click through our gallery and salivate over the sexy men, er we mean, fashion!
02.08.18
Quincy Don’t Lie: Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms He…

Sounds like Marlon had good taste.
02.08.18
Hold Up, Wait A Minute! Quincy Jones Says…

The First Daughter is 48 years younger than Quincy Jones.
02.07.18
14 items
Meet All The Black People Competing In The…

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been.
02.07.18
Study Finds More U.S. Teenagers Are Rejecting ‘Boy’…

The numbers change when race is included.
02.07.18
‘Black Panther’ Review: The Women Of Wakanda Stole…

The Ryan Coogler film is in theaters February 16.
02.06.18
5 Ways African-Americans Will Make Black History In…

2018 is set to usher in a number of Black “firsts” that could make this year an important one for…
02.06.18