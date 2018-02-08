Black History Mess: Trump Disrespected Frederick Douglass’ Legacy Again

Last year, Donald Trump sat around a table with Omarosa Manigault and Ben Carson to say Frederick Douglass, an American icon, had “done an amazing job” and is being recognized “more and more.” Trump clearly had no alabaster idea who Frederick Douglass was, referring to him as if he were still alive.

Douglass was an escaped slave who died in 1895 and wrote one of the most important books of the 19th century, Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, which was published in 1845. Therefore, you would think Trump and the buffoons in his administration would properly respect his legacy. Not a chance — and not even during Black History Month.

According to the New York Daily News, “A release from the administration said that President Trump had nominated three people, including Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece Alveda King, to be members of the Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Commission. However, the name of Douglass was misspelled as Douglas.” They can’t even properly spell his name? Don’t they have editors or is everyone using their time planning a grand military parade to celebrate Supreme Leader Trump?

In case you are wondering, The Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Commission was passed by Congress last year to create programs to celebrate the 200th anniversary of his birth. Also, no word on why Alveda King received this “nomination,” outside of being a Trump worshiper. She was the same person claiming Trump wasn’t a racist on MLK day.

