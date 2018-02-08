Mayor Catherine Pugh Tweets She’s “Well Aware” Of Police Corruption

If you’re wondering if the Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh has been following the corruption trial involving the Baltimore city police the answer is yes she is well aware. Catherine Pugh released a statement Thursday morning to ensure the city of Baltimore that she is very much involved and disturbed.
Be assured, we are addressing the culture and practices of the Baltimore Police Department in a way that will engender the highest level of trust and confidence our citizens want and need in those who are sworn to protect and defend. pic.twitter.com/LwriN8rwjJ