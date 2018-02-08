Mayor Catherine Pugh Tweets She’s “Well Aware” Of Police Corruption

Charm City
The Stoop, a Baltimore story telling series, has invited 15 Baltimore mayoral candidates to come tell a five minute personal story.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

If you’re wondering if the Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh has been following the corruption trial involving the Baltimore city police the answer is yes she is well aware. Catherine Pugh released a statement Thursday morning to ensure the city of Baltimore that she is very much involved and disturbed.

