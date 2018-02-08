Weed Legalization Could Be Voted On In November

Marijuana legalization in Maryland could be on the ballots this November, letting voters decided.

The bill is being introduced this week in Annapolis and if passed, the state constitution would be amended to legalize marijuana.

“The bill basically says ‘yes or no.’ That’s the question before voters on the issue of using, possessing and growing small amounts,” said Del. David Moon, a lead sponsor of the bill.

“The poll numbers both in Maryland and nationwide show the public is broadly supportive of legalization now,” Moon said.

The federal government still considers marijuana illegal.

Lawmakers said a push to decriminalize as much as an ounce of weed has a shot, but they are not ready to legalize, regulate and tax marijuana.

