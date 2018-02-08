News & Gossip
Teacher Surprises Student By Wearing Similar Hairstyle [VIDEO]

Having fun with the colors.

Source: MStudioImages / Getty

Leigh Bishop made a students day and it wasn’t by giving her a good grade. According to Madame Noire, Bishop told her pre-K student that she loved her hair. She then said, “Don’t be mad at me when I come to school with my hair JUST like that tomorrow….”

4-year-old August didn’t believe Bishop and just went about her day. That night she went and got her hair styled just like her student. When she walked August couldn’t believe her eyes.

Bishop said, “She was soooo tickled the whole afternoon!! It was the cutest thing.” The entire day she received compliments and people spoke about how great of a teacher she is. Bishop mentioned, “Any chance I get to make a student feel whole & important, I TAKE IT!! (Plus I REALLY loved her hair ).” The picture of Bishop and August has gone viral and we love to see stories like this.

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Sunday evening in Los Angeles, California. Your favorite stars from Orange Is The New Black, This Is Us, Black-ish, and more walked the red carpet in style. The hairstyles of our beloved Black actresses ranged from blonde tresses to cropped cuts and even undercuts! We rounded up the top hairstyles and give you the products you need to achieve the look.

