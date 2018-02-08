Girl Bye! ‘Big Brother’s’ Omarosa Cries That America Will Not Be ‘OK’ Under Trump

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman is surprisingly singing a different tune about Donald Trump on a recent episode of “Celebrity Big Brother.”
The avid #45 support who once told #45’s “detractors” to “bow down,” is now in tears, claiming that the U.S. is in trouble because of the same man she voted for.
In a clip of the show that was released on Thursday, Omarosa confides in her housemate, comedian Ross Mathews, that the country will not “be OK.”
“I was haunted by tweets every single day,” she said. “Like what is [Trump] going to tweet next?”
Omarosa also claimed that when she tried to talk to the President about toning it down, she was “attacked” and denied access by “all of the people around him.”
“And then all of the people around him attacked me,” she said. “It was like, ‘Keep her away, don’t give her access, don’t let her talk to him.’ Ivanka’s there, Jared’s there …,” she said.
Even more eye-opening: When asked why she took the job in the first place, she stressed it was a “call to duty.”
“I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him.”
When asked who in the White House has the power to stand up to Trump, Omarosa replied:“I don’t know.”
“I’m not there. It’s not my ― it’s not my circus, not my monkeys. I’d like to say it’s not my problem, but I can’t say that because, like, it’s bad.”
Clearly Twitter was buzzing, calling out the irony and hypocrisy of it all:
The White House also had a few words claiming to not be concerned about anything the fired reality star had to say.
“Omarosa was fired three times on ‘The Apprentice,’ and this was the fourth time we let her go,” White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah told reporters on Thursday.
“She had limited contact with the president while here. She has no contact now.”
In the meantime, we’re wondering if she’ll spill anymore scripted tea in the future? That, and how long before her housemates boot her off the show?
BEAUTIES: Are you buying anything that Omarosa is saying?
