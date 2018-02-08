Charm City
Free Tuition For Maryland Community Colleges Is Being Proposed

Magic 95.9
Tests on desks in empty classroom

Imagine a world where you could go to college for FREE. If you want to go to school in MD at a community college, that could happen.

According to Fox Baltimore, there are two bills being proposed for free tuition if you attend a Maryland Community College. Senator Ronald N. Young’s bill would require students to complete 15 hours of community service per semester. Students would have to apply for other scholarships and/or grants to cover remaining cost of the community college.

State and county would foot the bill of free tuition.

Senator Young tells Fox about the benefits of providing free tuition to MD community colleges.

“It’s great for the economy, and the investment we make in it brings back way more dollars than it costs, in terms of increased taxes on incomes.”

