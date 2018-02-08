LOL: Groom Has Priceless Reaction Watching His Bride Walks Down The Aisle

A wedding can be an emotional time for anyone, especially if you’re the groom waiting for your bride to come down the aisle.

One groom was so overwhelmed with his emotions, he had to go through two different positions and various facial expression to get through the ceremony.

Watch Mike GQ Perry become stunned by his bride La Keisha Perry (Brown) in the heartwarming clip below.

This. ✊🏾 A post shared by Watch The Yard (@watchtheyard) on Feb 7, 2018 at 5:14pm PST

Also On Magic 95.9: