Ne-Yo "Good Man" [NEW MUSIC]

Magic 95.9
2018 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night concert In Minneapolis - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Ne-Yo hasn’t made an album since 2015 and finally has released his first single from it. His song “Good Man” is all about a man showing his lady how much he loves and appreciates her. Ne-Yo samples the classic hit from D’Angelo “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” and it blends so well with the lyrics to the song.

He sings, “That’s all I want to be, baby / I just wanna pick the phone up every single time you call / It doesn’t matter where I’m at / I wanna be chillin’ with Obama, talkin’ business / See you callin’, tell him, ‘Hold up, I gotta take this.’” Rap Up mentioned that the song is produced by Camper and is definitely a song fans will enjoy.

Ne-Yo recently had another baby with his wife, Crystal Renay and is very open about their relationship in this album. He said, “This album focuses on the journey of what it is to be a good man: a good man to your spouse, a good brother to your brother, a good person to the world. I am not proclaiming to be perfect. A good man makes mistakes, learns from those mistakes, therefore to not then repeat those mistakes. Being a good man is a journey.” We can’t wait to hear what the R&B star has in store for us.

