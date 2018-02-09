Baltimore City Police Department Releases New Organization Chart

The Baltimore City Police Department has announced and released a new organizational chart. The new chart showcases the new Deputy Police Commissioners of Operations and Support Services Bureau.
According to Fox 45, Commissioner Darryl De Sousa will hold a press conference today (February 9) at Police Headquarters to discuss the details.
Source: Fox Baltimore