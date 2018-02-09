Baltimore City Police Department Releases New Organization Chart

The Baltimore City Police Department has announced and released a new organizational chart. The new chart showcases the new Deputy Police Commissioners of Operations and Support Services Bureau.

BPD’s new Deputy Commissioner of Operations Thomas Cassella has two SUSTAINED complaints from 2006 and 2006 for Misconduct, Neglect of Duty, and Race Discrimination. pic.twitter.com/m6lcFm6XIa — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) February 8, 2018

Among organizational changes announced today, Comm. De Sousa promoted LaTonya Lewis to Lieutenant Colonel. She is the highest ranking African-American female in the history of the @BaltimorePolice Dept. #BlackHistoryMonth2018 pic.twitter.com/wwZT9Ywqiq — T.J. Smith (@TJSmithMedia) February 8, 2018

According to Fox 45, Commissioner Darryl De Sousa will hold a press conference today (February 9) at Police Headquarters to discuss the details.

Source: Fox Baltimore

