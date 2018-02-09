Bad Gyal Ting: A Thread Of Times Rihanna Had Men Ready To Risk It All

No matter where she goes, Rihanna has a magical affect on every man in her presence.

Thankfully, @quitfeenin took the time to compile a Twitter thread of all the times men were caught lusting after Ms. Fenty.

From superstars, to married men to men of God, no male has proven capable of resisting her magic yet.

Keep clicking for the reciepts.

A thread of times Rihanna had men ready to risk it ALL: pic.twitter.com/wEloWKe91Q — Aquarius Zaddy (@quitfeenin) February 8, 2018

When Rihanna had Big Sean really doubting if he should trash Jhene Aiko like he dumped Ariana Grande pic.twitter.com/TmnXtuuRsO — Aquarius Zaddy (@quitfeenin) February 8, 2018

The time when Carmelo was ready to draw up divorce papers with Lala just to be in the presence of Rih. pic.twitter.com/3pa9EYBYrb — Aquarius Zaddy (@quitfeenin) February 8, 2018

