Bad Gyal Ting: A Thread Of Times Rihanna Had Men Ready To Risk It All

Source: David M. Benett / Getty
No matter where she goes, Rihanna has a magical affect on every man in her presence.
Thankfully, @quitfeenin took the time to compile a Twitter thread of all the times men were caught lusting after Ms. Fenty.
From superstars, to married men to men of God, no male has proven capable of resisting her magic yet.
Keep clicking for the reciepts.
