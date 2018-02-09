Baltimore City Residents Receive Very High Water Bills

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) is apologizing and reaching out to customers who received very high water bills that were tens of thousands of dollars higher than they were supposed to be. There were more than 500 customers that were sent erroneous inflated bills, and the department says most were for more than $50,000. It seems that the mistake came from a faulty software update.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: FoxBaltimore

Also On Magic 95.9: