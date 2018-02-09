Charm City
Baltimore City Residents Receive Very High Water Bills

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) is apologizing and reaching out to customers who received very high water bills that were tens of thousands of dollars higher than they were supposed to be. There were more than 500 customers that were sent erroneous inflated bills, and the department says most were for more than $50,000. It seems that the mistake came from a faulty software update.

