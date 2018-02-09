The Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) is apologizing and reaching out to customers who received very high water bills that were tens of thousands of dollars higher than they were supposed to be. There were more than 500 customers that were sent erroneous inflated bills, and the department says most were for more than $50,000. It seems that the mistake came from a faulty software update.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- Baltimore City Residents Receive Very High Water Bills
- Diamonds Up: JAY-Z Invests In Free Cryptocurrency & Stock-Trading App
- WTF?: In 35 States, Cops Can Rape You And Claim ‘Detainee Consent’
- Bermuda Is First Country In The World To Repeal Gay Marriage
Source: FoxBaltimore