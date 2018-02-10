LOL: See The Viral Prank That’ll Have You Questioning Your Own Friendships

Source: drbimages / Getty
Some pranks are so juvenile that you can’t help but to die of laughter.
You’ll probably have to catch your breath from laughing so hard at this video of a guy spraying loads of fart spray in his car, just before his co-worker hopped in to eat.
What would you do if this happened to you? Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts.
Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Denzel and Pauletta Washington
1 of 10
2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
2 of 10
3. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet
3 of 10
4. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict
4 of 10
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
5 of 10
6. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
6 of 10
7. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
7 of 10
8. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert
8 of 10
9. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker
9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris
10 of 10